Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

In The World According To Barr, Only Worthy Americans Have Rights

"And that is both the core of Trumpism and it is the core of Barr's legal theory of running the Justice Department," Atlantic writer Adam Serwer said.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Chris Hayes talked to Atlantic writer Adam Serwer in the wake of Bill Barr's extraordinary statement implying some people should have fewer rights.

"Adam, you've written a lot about how Trump and Barr and others say the same attitude about due process, civil liberties," Hayes said.

"It's extraordinary, after Barr said last week that communities who criticize law enforcement can't count on their protection, that those sworn officers of the law are mobsters in which they don't get their protection money, they can't do it," Serwer said.

"And at the corollary of that is really a belief Barr and Trump had that some American citizens have the full rights of being American citizens and other Americans simply do not. And that is both the core of Trumpism and it is the core of Barr's legal theory of running the Justice Department, which is tragic irony given the origin of the Justice Department in the aftermath of the Civil War, which was to protect those new Americans who had recently been emancipated. It's a disgrace."

"It was created to stop the Klan from exercising terrorism over those newly enfranchised Americans who wanted to express their democratic and First Amendment rights, the First Amendment that Mr. Barr was talking about in that interview," Hayes said.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.