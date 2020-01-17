Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Bombshell Book Excerpt Shows Trump Attacking US Military Brass

Unhinged Trump called Pentagon brass "a bunch of dopes and babies." And there's more.
By Frances Langum
1 year ago by Frances Langum
Views:

[above, December 2018, a departed former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson notes that Donald Trump requested illegal acts from the State Department and others.]

One can presume that excerpts from the number one best-seller on Amazon this morning will be emerging in Wapo "exclusives" for the next several days. The latest have Twitter all abuzz on Friday morning.

A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America
A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America
Author: Philip Rucker
Price: $27.00
(As of 01/17/20 08:56 am details)

As the impeachment trial looms, nothing but bad press for the so-called president. Self-preservation is supposedly a McConnell trait. You gotta wonder...

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.