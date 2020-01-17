Bombshell Book Excerpt Shows Trump Attacking US Military Brass

[above, December 2018, a departed former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson notes that Donald Trump requested illegal acts from the State Department and others.]

One can presume that excerpts from the number one best-seller on Amazon this morning will be emerging in Wapo "exclusives" for the next several days. The latest have Twitter all abuzz on Friday morning.

EXCLUSIVE >>>"Dopes and babies...I wouldn"t go to war with you people"



Shocking new details from our book #AVeryStableGenius: Trump snarled at his generals, a female officer began to cry, and the supreme insult that many vowed never to discuss in public.

https://t.co/wN0QmqtZS2 — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 17, 2020

Tillerson: “Mr. President, you are wrong..the men and women who put on a uniform don’t do it to become soldiers of fortune. That’s why they put on a uniform & go out and die...they do it to Protect our freedom.”from ⁦@CarolLeonnig⁩ ⁦@jdawsey1⁩ https://t.co/c10Lr1Fc6x — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) January 17, 2020

Mattis, Tillerson et al. convinced themselves they were doing their patriotic duty. It was the opposite. They should have resigned that day and held a joint news conference. https://t.co/M1KPfLmZWw — Dan Kennedy (@dankennedy_nu) January 17, 2020

As the impeachment trial looms, nothing but bad press for the so-called president. Self-preservation is supposedly a McConnell trait. You gotta wonder...