Bombshell Book Excerpt Shows Trump Attacking US Military Brass

[above, December 2018, a departed former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson notes that Donald Trump requested illegal acts from the State Department and others.]
One can presume that excerpts from the number one best-seller on Amazon this morning will be emerging in Wapo "exclusives" for the next several days. The latest have Twitter all abuzz on Friday morning.
|A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America
Author: Philip Rucker
As the impeachment trial looms, nothing but bad press for the so-called president. Self-preservation is supposedly a McConnell trait. You gotta wonder...