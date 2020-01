For his fourth studio album, Seeker, Mikal Cronin recruited members of the Ty Segall Freedom Band to be his backing band. Though known for a being a bit of a more raucous and loud combo, things do still gel quite at times with Mikal's pop rock singer/songwriter slant.

On "Show Me", there's a nod to Tom Petty in the guitar riff and general feeling of the song.

What are you listening to tonight?