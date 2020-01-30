C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Schizos

[WARNING: Song starts with a loud high pitched hum. Beware of using earbuds.]

Three cats live in our house. The one that has lived there the longest, The Ripperpotamus, not much bothers him. You know how when you turn on a vacuum and a cat will totally split the room? Not him. He expects the house to be ran over his fur like it is some kinda of feline Flowbee or something.

Well, the other day I put on the latest from Schizos, a loud and obnoxious trash punk band from Nashville. He hightailed out of the room like a bolt of lightning. I feel the band should take that as an endorsement.

Tonight, let's listen to a track from that release (and if you need to clear a room of cats, you can check out another song from it in my most recent podcast.)

What are you listening to tonight?