Democratic Debate Night!

That's right, folks! It's....drum roll...Debate Night! Get some popcorn, your favorite beverage, and join us for the first Democratic debate of 2020 and the last debate before the Iowa caucuses.

Here's what the lineup and order of candidates looks like:

Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

The debate is being broadcast by CNN in partnership with the Des Moines Register. We cannot embed their live stream, but you can open a second browser window and watch it online here.

As always, we'll be pulling up a chair and joining you in the comment section for chat and commentary.