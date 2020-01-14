Politics
Democratic Debate Night!

It's the first Democratic debate of 2020 and the last debate before the Iowa caucuses. Expect fireworks.
By Karoli Kuns
That's right, folks! It's....drum roll...Debate Night! Get some popcorn, your favorite beverage, and join us for the first Democratic debate of 2020 and the last debate before the Iowa caucuses.

Here's what the lineup and order of candidates looks like:

  • Tom Steyer
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar

The debate is being broadcast by CNN in partnership with the Des Moines Register. We cannot embed their live stream, but you can open a second browser window and watch it online here.

As always, we'll be pulling up a chair and joining you in the comment section for chat and commentary.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

