Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Democrats Massively Outraise Trump In 4th Quarter

Democrats' combined fundraising left Donald Trump in the dust, but there's still a long haul ahead.
By Kerry Eleveld
Democrats Massively Outraise Trump In 4th Quarter

The combined fourth quarter fundraising hauls of Sen. Bernie Sanders ($34.5 million), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($24.7 million) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang ($16.5 million) alone have eclipsed Donald Trump's substantial $46 million haul. Though Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other candidates, have yet to release their numbers, the totals for Sanders, Buttigieg, and Yang alone add up to nearly $76 million.

As Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted, for all the hype about Trump's fundraising bump during impeachment, Democrats are poised to easily double what an incumbent president brought in. "That is really, really unusual," Weigel tweeted. "The 2012 GOP field and 2004 Dem field did not outpace incumbent presidents."

Of course, Sanders' nearly $35 million was the most eye-popping number of the quarter—far outpacing both his previous fundraising quarters and that of any other Democratic candidate in the field. Sanders' average donation was $18.53 and overall he's surpassed 5 million donations, according to his campaign, a marker he didn't hit in 2016 until after Super Tuesday.

Buttigieg's $24.7 million haul was formidable but it's a near repeat of the $24.8 million he took in during the second quarter of 2019.

Yang, however, had his best quarter yet with $16.5 million, besting his previous high of $9.9 million from last quarter.

UPDATE: Biden reportedly raised $22.7 million, less than both Sanders and Buttigieg even though he continues to lead in national polls.

UPDATE 2: Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million.

Published with permission of Daily Kos


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.