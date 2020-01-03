Democrats Massively Outraise Trump In 4th Quarter

The combined fourth quarter fundraising hauls of Sen. Bernie Sanders ($34.5 million), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($24.7 million) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang ($16.5 million) alone have eclipsed Donald Trump's substantial $46 million haul. Though Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other candidates, have yet to release their numbers, the totals for Sanders, Buttigieg, and Yang alone add up to nearly $76 million.

As Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted, for all the hype about Trump's fundraising bump during impeachment, Democrats are poised to easily double what an incumbent president brought in. "That is really, really unusual," Weigel tweeted. "The 2012 GOP field and 2004 Dem field did not outpace incumbent presidents."

Of course, Sanders' nearly $35 million was the most eye-popping number of the quarter—far outpacing both his previous fundraising quarters and that of any other Democratic candidate in the field. Sanders' average donation was $18.53 and overall he's surpassed 5 million donations, according to his campaign, a marker he didn't hit in 2016 until after Super Tuesday.

Buttigieg's $24.7 million haul was formidable but it's a near repeat of the $24.8 million he took in during the second quarter of 2019.

Yang, however, had his best quarter yet with $16.5 million, besting his previous high of $9.9 million from last quarter.

UPDATE: Biden reportedly raised $22.7 million, less than both Sanders and Buttigieg even though he continues to lead in national polls.

UPDATE 2: Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million.

