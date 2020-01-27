Did Tom Cotton Just Admit The 2016 Election Was Rigged?

Why is Tom Cotton calling John Thune a Democratic talking point generator? (h/t @arupar for the transcript)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Thune said he would prefer Trump's lawyers not spread conspiracy theories about Ukraine during the impeachment trial. SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): That's a Democratic talking point. BRENNAN: Thune is a Republican leader. COTTON: It's a Democratic talking point.

Then Cotton, who you can BET ON IT will be positing himself as the "sane, reasonable return to Republican values" once the ashes of the Trump administration blow away, went both-siderist, claiming that BOTH the Russians AND the Ukrainians might coulda shoulda possibly interfered in the 2016 election.

That doesn't exactly make the president you're defending NOW seem like the duly-elected choice of the American people, Tom.

Hillary Clinton won by three million-plus votes. Donald Trump "won" by 70,000 surgically precise electoral college state choices. Allowing for both the truth confirmed by all of our intelligence agencies and the conspiracy theories spouted by Crazy President Liberty on Twitter to both be "valid" is a #Fail.