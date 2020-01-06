Ex-Apprentice Staffer Noel Casler Speaks Out: 'Trump's A Raging Drug Addict'

Noel Casler, a celebrity and comedian who used to work on the Apprentice, did a radio interview on CJAD with radio host Dave Kaufman and to say the interview was terrifying would be an understatement. He talked quite a bit about Donald Trump's alleged drug habit, something that many people have openly discussed over the years. There was lots of buzz about him snorting Adderall and abusing Sudafed. But for some reason, everyone just...let it go once he won (stole) the election in 2016.
Then Casler moved on to the NDA's and the reluctance (fear) that everyone in Hollywood has about coming about and saying what they really know about Trump and his family. People, sadly, put their own personal needs and careers over what is best for the country, so they chose to stay silent. Casler than talked about Trump sexually assaulting women - discussing the Barney's dressing room, specifically.
Finally, we get to the scary stuff. The first part we all know - that Donald Trump is barely functioning and cannot even fake it anymore. He said:
It has become common knowledge that Trump can barely make it to meetings or read a speech for even 5 minutes. He is degenerating fast.
And now...Ivanka. The plastic, fake-throaty voice, daughter wife.
Anyone paying attention can see that not only does Donald Trump view his daughter as his one and only true love, but he truly does see her as the perfect woman, and the ONLY woman who should take over for him. His sons are always living in Ivanka's shadow. And poor Tiffany doesn't even count in Trump's eyes.
This interview, from someone with insight into Trump, the machine behind him and his daughter, should terrify us all.