Fox Lets Don Jr. Lie Again: 'Dad' Couldn't Pick Lev Parnas From A Lineup

Donald Trump Jr. lied on Fox News:

DON JR: I met him at some fundraising events…. I didn’t even realize he was Ukrainian, I thought he was Israeli.

That’s the problem with how this world works, you take a couple pictures with someone, if someone’s a donor, they get in line, they stood at a dinner with 50 people.

I guarantee my father couldn’t pick this guy out of a lineup, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t taken pictures with him.