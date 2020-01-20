Politics
Fox Lets Don Jr. Lie Again: 'Dad' Couldn't Pick Lev Parnas From A Lineup

Technically true, since "dad" can't see four inches in front of his face.
By Frances Langum
Donald Trump Jr. lied on Fox News:

DON JR: I met him at some fundraising events…. I didn’t even realize he was Ukrainian, I thought he was Israeli.

That’s the problem with how this world works, you take a couple pictures with someone, if someone’s a donor, they get in line, they stood at a dinner with 50 people.

I guarantee my father couldn’t pick this guy out of a lineup, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t taken pictures with him.

I've been convinced for several years that Donald Trump Sr. has severe sight impairment. He doesn't read, he has worn glasses intermittently, and his fear of stairs and blank stares indicate he just can't see very well.

So maybe this once Don Jr. is kinda sorta telling a truth of sorts. The so-called president couldn't pick his buddy Lev out of a lineup because he can't see that well, the end.

Documents Corroborate Lev Parnas Account

The president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was engaged in a sleazy operation in Ukraine that appears to be linked to a lot more shady activities in this Ukraine gambit than we knew.
