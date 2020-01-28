Hannity Defends Trump With 'Thinking About Murder Isn't A Crime'

Sean Hannity often says crazy right wing nonsense on his radio show that he does not say on television. Via Media Matters:
SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Let's say the president thought for a minute, "You know what, I'm going to kill that person. I'm going to kill that idiot." Uh-oh. You speak and you say "I'm going to kill that person." Do you kill them? No. You're not guilty of murder. What are we now going to -- are thoughts crimes now according to this new politically correct world we live in?
That's radio-Sean crazy, right? He wouldn't go that far on his Fox TV show oh wait
They're going for the "well, he didn't commit MURDER" defense?