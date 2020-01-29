Will Lev Parnas Be Able To Attend Trump's Impeachment Trial? His GPS May Get In The Way

NBC is now reporting that Lev Parnas will be attending Donald Trump's impeachment trial and even better:

Lev Parnas asks judge to be allowed to attend the Senate impeachment trial; Parnas' attorney says Sen. Schumer's office granted him and Parnas tickets to attend the trial. https://t.co/DmxPpDXHCW — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 29, 2020

Yes, he is going to be a GUEST of Chuck Schumer. That is going to lead to a torrent of angry tweets from Cheetolini and his criminal cronies. Has Rudy gotten a guest pass to the hottest party in town? I don't think so.

Joseph Bondy, Lev Parnas' attorney, asked the judge overseeing his case to allow him to come to D.C. to attend the trial on Wednesday. This would be a limited modification to his bail conditions to allow him to travel out of the area.

Will he also be called as a witness? The timing is spot on as the next step is 2 days of questioning by the Senate members and then motions about witnesses. If Parnas was already in the room, it increases the liklihood that they could call him - or he could pop in front of cameras IN the Senate and just talk to the American people and share what he would have already shared with the Senate.

Stay tuned. This is gonna get GOOD.

UPDATE: It looks like technology may prevent Parnas from attending the trial. What type of technology? His GPS ankle monitor. The judge did grant him travel permissions, but denied his request to remove the GPS monitor. The Senate has rules about no electronics in the gallery - phones, laptops, ipads - surely GPS are also banned. So unless the Senate grants him a waiver, he will have to watch the trial from outside the gallery.