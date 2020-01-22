Michael Bloomberg Targets New Ads Directly At Trump Impeachment

Looks like Mike Bloomberg's taking a page from Tom Steyer's book. He's switching his ad message to one that calls directly for Trump's removal from office in state's where Republican senators are up for reelection. Via the Washington Post:

The decision to spend money on impeachment ads in the states of vulnerable senators like Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) fits into a larger strategy by Bloomberg since he started running for the Democratic nomination for president.

He has tried to direct spending for his own long-shot presidential bid to also benefit other goals, like defeating Trump in November, even if he is not the nominee, and helping other Democrats down ballot.

The 30-second spot will begin running Monday afternoon in 27 states and on the national cable networks MSNBC, ESPN and CNN, replacing other ads that are already in rotation.

“It’s time for the Senate to act and remove Trump from office. And if they won’t do their jobs, this November, you and I will,” Bloomberg says in the ad.