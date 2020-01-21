Neo-Nazi Caught On Video Denying The Holocaust At Richmond Gun Rally

A white nationalist speaker who has been affiliated with neo-Nazi rhetoric was caught on video denying the Holocaust at a pro-Second Amendment march in Richmond, Virginia.

The remarks were made by former Proud Boy Jovanni Valle, who goes by the name Jovi Val. Video clips of Valle’s speech were shared on Twitter by writer Robert Evans.

“You wear a swastika and walk down the street,” a man can be heard telling Valle. “You took it off and now you are like, oh no. You are denying the existence of the Holocaust.”

“Why should I answer your questions when you haven’t answered any of mine?” Valle asks. “Why is it you say 6 million [died in the Holocaust], when 30 million die, when 70 million die, you don’t care.”

“You’re trying to hide the fact that you are literally a neo-Nazi!” someone shouts at Valle.

A right-wing protester is later seen complaining to Valle that supporting Adolf Hitler is a “liberal” position.

Watch some of the clips below.

Jovi Val here, denying the Holocaust. So we have a Nazi loudly expressing himself here. pic.twitter.com/Q9GFEec0QH — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

Jovi Val, admitting to being a National Socialist, here on camera. pic.twitter.com/VcX6kQHp9o — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

An interesting moment here, as a right wing demonstrator is incensed at Jovi and his friends expressing support for Hitler. He calls Jovi a "liberal". One of Jovi's people desperately tries to convince the man that Jovi is on the right. pic.twitter.com/VUQjQLuG0U — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

Happy MLK day everybody. pic.twitter.com/8fJZjMyZIP — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

It's like being back in Iraq, only no one knows how to use the weapons! pic.twitter.com/f5Kii8HyEk — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

