Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Nikki Haley: 'Democrat' Leadership, 2020 Dems Are The Only Ones Mourning Soleimani Death

Nikki Haley goes full MAGA in an interview with Sean Hannity.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Apparently, Nikki Haley is a bigger asshole than any of us thought. When Trump tapped her to be the United States' Ambassador to the UN, most people wondered why she'd align herself with people like Trump. Now we know why. She's just as politically craven and morally bankrupt as the rest of them.

Source: Fox News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted Democrats Monday for their continued criticism of Trump's directive to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani via drone strike last week, a decision Haley said showed "great resolve" on the part of the president.

"You don't see anyone standing up for Iran," Haley said on "Hannity" Monday. "You're not hearing any of the Gulf members [states], you're not hearing China, you're not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates."

"No one else in the world [mourns], because they knew that this man had evil [in his] veins," Haley added. They knew what he was capable of. And they saw the destruction and the lives lost from his hands."

Disgust with Haley was immediate on Twitter, at least among those not in Trump's cult.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.