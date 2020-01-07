Nikki Haley: 'Democrat' Leadership, 2020 Dems Are The Only Ones Mourning Soleimani Death

Apparently, Nikki Haley is a bigger asshole than any of us thought. When Trump tapped her to be the United States' Ambassador to the UN, most people wondered why she'd align herself with people like Trump. Now we know why. She's just as politically craven and morally bankrupt as the rest of them.

Source: Fox News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted Democrats Monday for their continued criticism of Trump's directive to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani via drone strike last week, a decision Haley said showed "great resolve" on the part of the president.

"You don't see anyone standing up for Iran," Haley said on "Hannity" Monday. "You're not hearing any of the Gulf members [states], you're not hearing China, you're not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates."

"No one else in the world [mourns], because they knew that this man had evil [in his] veins," Haley added. They knew what he was capable of. And they saw the destruction and the lives lost from his hands."