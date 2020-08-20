Mark Meadows Tries To Erase Osama Bin Laden Raid From History

On Fox & Friends this morning, cohost Ainsley Earhardt teed up a softball for Meadows to attack the Democratic convention. “You heard John Kerry knocking [Trump's] foreign policy; Bill Clinton say coronavirus has just been chaotic. What’s the White House’s response?”

Today, the coronavirus death toll approaches 173,000. But the best defense of Trump’s record Meadows could come up with was some dishonest whataboutism: “When you look at John Kerry talking about a foreign policy and how he made Iran supposedly a safe nation, not a single American believes that,” Meadows replied.

How many Americans believe Trump has made us safer by pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal? Only 29% supported that move when he made it.

Then came the next lie. “This is the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out, the pre-eminent state sponsor of terror.” Meadows added. Presumably, he was talking about the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

But I’ll bet most Americans couldn’t even remember Soleimani’s name (I had to look it up), much less say they feel much safer as a result.

I’ll also bet that most Americans would name Osama bin Laden as the most important terrorist ever killed. And, whether Meadows wants to recognize it or not, that happened during the Obama/Biden administration.