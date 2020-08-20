Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mark Meadows Tries To Erase Osama Bin Laden Raid From History

Desperate to defend Donald Trump’s abysmal record in the White House, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows canceled President Obama’s daring killing of Osama bin Laden to claim Trump is the only president “who actually went after a terrorist and took him out."
By NewsHound Ellen
21 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On Fox & Friends this morning, cohost Ainsley Earhardt teed up a softball for Meadows to attack the Democratic convention. “You heard John Kerry knocking [Trump's] foreign policy; Bill Clinton say coronavirus has just been chaotic. What’s the White House’s response?”

Today, the coronavirus death toll approaches 173,000. But the best defense of Trump’s record Meadows could come up with was some dishonest whataboutism: “When you look at John Kerry talking about a foreign policy and how he made Iran supposedly a safe nation, not a single American believes that,” Meadows replied.

How many Americans believe Trump has made us safer by pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal? Only 29% supported that move when he made it.

Then came the next lie. “This is the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out, the pre-eminent state sponsor of terror.” Meadows added. Presumably, he was talking about the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

But I’ll bet most Americans couldn’t even remember Soleimani’s name (I had to look it up), much less say they feel much safer as a result.

I’ll also bet that most Americans would name Osama bin Laden as the most important terrorist ever killed. And, whether Meadows wants to recognize it or not, that happened during the Obama/Biden administration.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us