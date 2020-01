Does Prince Charles know something about Mike Pence's personal hygiene that we don't?

This video shows a clear and obvious snub by the next-in-line for the British throne toward the so-called Vice President. The event was Holocaust Memorial Day.

He went on to shake hands with Bibi Netanyahu, no comment.

Look who else he did NOT avoid, but rather endorsed:

Prince Charles said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable". https://t.co/QpszuN66qE — euronews (@euronews) January 23, 2020

Say what you want about Charles, he cares about the environment.