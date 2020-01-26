Politics
Rep. Demings Blasts Trump's Schiff Threat: 'Totally Inappropriate'

Rep. Val Demings condemned Donald Trump's threatening tweet to Adam Schiff, reminding him that the role of impeachment managers is to defend the U.S. Constitution.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings condemned Donald Trump's overt threat to Rep. Adam Schiff on Twitter earlier Sunday morning and warned him that it's beneath the office of the President of the United States.

"Adam Schiff, as well as house managers, as well as the president's lawyers, as well as every senator in the chamber, they're doing their job," Demings said. Adam Schiff has done an exceptional job in terms of leading this case against the president which is -- the evidence is overwhelming."

After noting that Trump hurls insults without engaging with the facts, Rep. Demings had a message for everyone.

"I would just say to the American people, this is totally inappropriate," she said. "It is totally a threat, if you will, against the process of this investigation and of this trial."

" We are defenders of the constitution, and regardless of what inappropriate comments or tweets or things come out, or threats that come out of the president, out of the White House, we will continue to do our job," she vowed.

I really believe that Trump should be banned from Twitter at this point. It's just a vehicle for him to mobilize his trolls and bots to bolster his authoritarianism. He is, plain and simple, a bully and he should be deplatformed.

