Twitter Erupts After Trump Rage-Tweets Threats To Adam Schiff

Donald Trump is up and rage-tweeting early on this Sunday morning. Today's target is impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, since he is the one who presented a solid, airtight case for impeachment and removal.

After retweeting his friends Mark Levin and others, Trump turned his rage on Adam Schiff:

The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Ah, the "illegally making up" his phone call. Apparently parody is a crime now. This is just a petty, chickensh*t deflection as usual. That's just all a distraction from his illegal acts.

But here comes the threat:

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

He has not yet paid the price for defending the Constitution and the Rule of Law? What price should he pay? Should he be "taken out" the same way Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was?

As always, Twitter sprang into action. Oh yes, he had his defenders -- Tom Fitton, for example -- but the reaction was swift and negative, for the most part.

What is this shit? A threat? An actual threat that a politician will "pay the price" for calling you to account? — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 26, 2020

Is this the US President threatening the life of a US Congressman, a leader of the opposition party? Does not really matter: Fact we are having a legitimate debate about whether or not President is ordering hit on Congressman means we have already lost our way as a republic. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 26, 2020

Donald Trump is nothing but a divider-in-chief. Has to attack his political opponents. Has to inspire hate. Has to create distrust in government. This is what demagogues do to fear-monger for votes. Not one cross aisle unifying policy. This administration is a total farce — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 26, 2020

Is this a death threat? You’re a dangerous sociopath...and should be convicted and removed from office immediately... #Trump #AdamSchiff — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 26, 2020

Sir, everybody is laughing at you because of your lawyers. Michael Cohen is in federal prison and now Alan Dershowitz called you “destabilizing and unpredictable” and said Trump “openly embraces fringe conspiracy theories peddled by extremists.” Sad. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 26, 2020

Isn't threatening a member of Congress a crime? Perhaps a new article of impeachment ought to be drafted. Let's just impeach him over and over again until he runs away crying like bullies always do when they're exposed.