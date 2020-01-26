Politics
Twitter Erupts After Trump Rage-Tweets Threats To Adam Schiff

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Donald Trump threatened lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff, warning that he has not yet "paid the price" for impeachment.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump is up and rage-tweeting early on this Sunday morning. Today's target is impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, since he is the one who presented a solid, airtight case for impeachment and removal.

After retweeting his friends Mark Levin and others, Trump turned his rage on Adam Schiff:

Ah, the "illegally making up" his phone call. Apparently parody is a crime now. This is just a petty, chickensh*t deflection as usual. That's just all a distraction from his illegal acts.

But here comes the threat:

He has not yet paid the price for defending the Constitution and the Rule of Law? What price should he pay? Should he be "taken out" the same way Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was?

As always, Twitter sprang into action. Oh yes, he had his defenders -- Tom Fitton, for example -- but the reaction was swift and negative, for the most part.

Isn't threatening a member of Congress a crime? Perhaps a new article of impeachment ought to be drafted. Let's just impeach him over and over again until he runs away crying like bullies always do when they're exposed.

