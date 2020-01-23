Adam Schiff: Trump Played Right Into Putin's Hands And 'They Don't Wish Us Well'

Donald Trump serves no one except himself -- and Putin. We all know Putin is his boss, his master, his puppetmaster. And his behavior regarding Ukraine solidifies it. Not only did he withhold $391 million in aid that would have helped Ukraine defend itself against Russia, but Trump continues to push the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine actually meddled in our election - not Russia.

He also, in not so many words, suggested that Trump is Putin's b*tch.

It's one thing if someone off the street says it, but when it's coming from the President of the United States, you can see what a danger it is if it is patently false and it is promulgated by the Russians. And again, the reporter says -- and we heard from the President himself he wanted the Crowdstrike portion of this whole conspiracy investigated, and I'm hearing you saying there's no evidence to support this, and Wray says, as I said, we have no -- we at the FBI have no information that would indicate that Ukraine tried to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election, none, and so you can imagine the view from the Kremlin of all of this.

You can imagine Putin in the Kremlin with his aides when one of his aides comes into the office and says "Vladimir, you're never going to believe this. The President of the United States is pushing our Crowdstrike theory."

I mean, you can all just imagine the incredulity of Vladimir Putin. "You're kidding, right? You mean he really believes this? His own people don't believe this. Nobody believes this."

And it's not -- I mean, it would be bad enough, of course, that the President of the United States believes this Russian propaganda against the advice of all of his advisers, common sense and everything else, but it's worse than that. It's worse than that. On the basis of this Russian propaganda, he withheld $400 million in military aid to a nation Russia was fighting, our ally. I mean, when we ask about "okay, what's the national security implication of what the President did?" how much more clear can it be that he's not only pushing Russian propaganda, he's not only misleading Americans about who interfered in the last election, that he's not only doing the Kremlin a favor, but that he's withholding aid from a nation at war.

The Russians not only got him to deflect blame from their interference in our democracy, but they got him to withhold military aid. Now, of course there was this convergence of interest between the Kremlin and the President. The President wasn't pushing Kremlin talking points just to do Vladimir Putin a favor. He was doing it because it helped him, because it helped him, because it could get these talking points for him in his re-election campaign, and for that, he would sacrifice our ally and our own security. But nothing struck me more from Representative Garcia's presentation than that quote from Vladimir Putin from November of this past year, so just a couple months ago. "Thank god" Putin said - thank god nobody is accusing us anymore of interfering in U.S. Elections. Now they're accusing Ukraine. Thank God, Putin says.

Well, you've got to give Donald Trump credit for this, he has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin, but I don't think -- I don't think we really want Vladimir Putin, our adversary, to be thanking God for the President of the United States because they don't wish us well. They don't wish us well. They are a wounded animal. They are a declining power, but like any wounded animal, they are a dangerous animal. Their world view is completely antithetical to ours. We do not want them thanking God for our President and what he is pushing out. We don't want them thanking God for withholding money from our ally, although we can understand why they may. And to me, that's what stuck out from that presentation."