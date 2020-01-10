Media Bites
Rush Limbaugh: Talking Healthcare Makes Everyone A Victim

He is talking nonsense about Donald Trump's non-existent healthcare "plan."
By Frances Langum
Is Rush Limbaugh, former drug addict and cochlear implant recipient (healthcare? Ya think?) okay? I can't even diagram the following sentences (transcript via Media Matters):

From the January 9, 2020, edition of Premiere Radio Networks’ The Rush Limbaugh Show

RUSH LIMBAUGH: A plan to get rid of all kinds of red tape that raises the costs, and lowers the speed and the pace at which projects get done — which would also reduce the opportunities for payoffs and graft and so forth. The longer you string a project out, the more people you involve in it, the more hands can dip into the payment pool, so to speak.

And this is the kind of thing that, on a grand scale, building highways, remodeling airports, highway systems, this kind of thing, speed is of the essence — and of course, getting it done right. So this is right in the wheelhouse. The Democrats are running around talking about spending all this money on health care, treating everybody as victims. Once again, here is Donald Trump, results-oriented, wanting to be able to tick off successes after successes, achievements after achievements, and he's up against a bunch of process people.

Donald Trump has been promising to release a "phenomenal healthcare plan in two weeks" since February of 2017.

Limbaugh recently renewed his contract with Premiere Radio Networks.


