Rush Limbaugh Argues For Secession: 'There Cannot Be A Peaceful Coexistence'

Suddenly Rush Limbaugh doubts two different outlooks can exist in the same country while ignoring that he has stoked the fires of hate and division for decades. In the end stages of lung cancer, not only does Rush argue this dishonest point, but he also argues for secession. We just can't all get along anymore.

Here's where it begins (transcript courtesy of Media Matters):

I thought you were asking me something else when you said, “Can we win?” I thought you meant, “Can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture.” I actually think -- and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times because I’ve seen others allude to this -- I actually think that we’re trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York? Especially if you’re talking about votes.

For 240 years or so we've had plenty in common with one another, or at least we DID until the likes of Rush Limbaugh came along and began pointing fingers at "The Other." Then suddenly it's time to secede because God knows we couldn't get along with New Yorkers. Even New Yorkers like this?

At any rate, Rush goes on to pronounce the idea of differing views peacefully co-existing as dead.

I see a lot of bloggers -- I can’t think of names right now -- a lot of bloggers have written extensively about how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can’t go on this way. There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.

And again, the King of Discord does not give himself any credit for the Great Divide. It's as though he didn't spend all of the decades of his on-air life making sure everyone who listened to him turned into a hater, someone who could not bear to be in the same room with The Other.

Honestly, this conclusion is probably the most dishonest thing I've heard today. I've surely heard more on other days, but for today, this takes the cake.

And I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we’re headed, whether we want to or not -- whether we want to go there or not. I myself haven’t made up my mind. I still haven’t given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win, and our problem is the fact that there are just so many RINOs, so many Republicans in the Washington establishment who will do anything to maintain their membership in the establishment because of the perks and the opportunities that are presented for their kids and so forth.

OH. RINOs are the problem. Silly me. Also, 80 million votes says they're not the majority.

But hey, if Rush wants to secede, who am I to stop him?