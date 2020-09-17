Rush Limbaugh: 'Despacito' A 'Strange Hispanic Song For A Pervert'

As we reported earlier this week, Joe Biden played the song 'Desparcito' on his phone while at a campaign event in Kissimmee, Florida.

It was a cute moment, as the songwriter, Luis Fonsi, had just introduced Biden at the event.

But Donald Trump retweeted a dubbed version that had Biden playing "F*ck Tha Police," and Twitter marked the tweet as "manipulated media" rather than banning Mango Mussolini's ass from the platform.

Fast forward to Rush Limbaugh's radio show (transcript via Media Matters):

RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): So it's 8 o’clock last night — despite telling the press that Biden was in the building, he wasn’t out, nobody’s seen him. Then when he did come out, he pulled his phone out, and he played a strange Hispanic song on the phone. I don’t know what he was doing backstage — learning how to use the phone? I don’t know if they had to wake him up, I don’t know what. Here is what — grab sound bite number four. This is what happened when Biden came out — some say this is pandering to Hispanics — he played a song on his phone called “Despacito.” … This is a song for a pervert. He comes out, plays this song on his phone, holding it up to the microphone that he’s going to use.

Rush Limbaugh should not use the word "pervert." That's projection.

And Vulture Magazine notes that versions of "Despacito" have three billion views on YouTube.

All of these elements — the lyrics, the chords, the performances, and the production — combined to make “Despacito” a runaway hit in the Spanish-speaking world, and on global platforms like YouTube and iTunes, well before a fateful night in April when Justin Bieber heard it at a club in Bogotá and decided he’d like to hop aboard. By that time — indeed, even by the end of January — the song had already shot to No. 1 in a dozen countries and was outcompeting Bruno Mars on iTunes. It remains telling that while the Bieber “remix” has been garnering most of the airplay in the U.S. and has given a serious boost to the song’s popularity, it is the original video featuring Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that has racked up 3 billion views. (Bieber’s version, posted to his VEVO, has only half a billion.)

So Joe Biden has the ARTIST who recorded one of the most popular songs ever, introducing him at a campaign event. Rush Limbaugh whines about the sexy part of the music?

I'm not tired of winning yet, are you?