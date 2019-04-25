Please Keep Making Republican Voters Overconfident, Rush

Rush Limbaugh went on Fox Tuesday to tell Republican voters that Democrats can't possibly win the 2020 presidential election:

National radio host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that Joe Biden represents the Democrats' "best chance" to defeat President Trump in 2020.... Limbaugh said Biden might be the strongest candidate to face Trump, but he still "doesn't have a chance" of preventing a second Trump term.... "They still don't understand who Donald Trump is. They don't understand how he won. They don't understand how he's gonna win again in 2020. They don't understand the people who voted for him or why. They hold all of that in contempt," he said.... "They have thrown every weapon they have in their arsenal at Donald Trump, and nothing's worked. Things they've used over the years that have been readily available to get rid of and take out any Republican they want, they have bounced off of Trump," Limbaugh argued.

I'll repeat what I said a couple of weeks ago, when Rasmussen published a poll showing Trump with implausible approval-disapproval numbers of 53%-45%: I want Republican voters to believe that Donald Trump is incredibly popular and therefore they've got this election in the bag.

Trump told his base before the 2018 midterms that all the talk about a "blue wave" was "fake news" and there'd actually be a "red wave" instead. Did that persuade some of his biggest fans that they didn't need to bother turning out? Possibly. In any case, Democrats took 40 seats in the House. So I want Limbaugh to keep saying that America really loves Trump and nothing his critics say ever touches him. I hope he says this every day for the next eighteen months. I want the GOP base to believe that Trump will win in the biggest landslide since 1984. I want Trump to repeat that talking point and I want it repeated on Fox. Republican hubris could be the Democrats' secret weapon.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog