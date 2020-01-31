Samantha Bee: Yeah Conservatives Are NOT Being Shadowbanned

Samantha Bee to conservatives whining that their social media accounts are "somehow" not getting the "attention they deserve."

It's not social media, conservatives, it's YOU. Transcript via Media Matters:

SAMANTHA BEE: Here's the deal, and this is important. There's no anti-conservative bias on social media. On Facebook, right and left-leaning pages get nearly identical rates of reactions, comments, and shares, with conservative media outlets such as Fox News consistently getting some of the most engagement. The platform doesn't skew towards ideology, it skews towards extremism... There's literally no evidence that conservatives are being silenced, which makes the fact that tech companies are bowing to their demands even more insane. In response to accusations of bias, Facebook partnered with right-wing organizations to fact-check posts and hired John Kyl, a former Republican senator to do an audit of the site.

Facebook hired Jon Kyl? The guy who, in 2009, said he "doubted" people die from lack of health insurance? Wow.