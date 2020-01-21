Politics
Schiff Throws Down: 'The House Calls John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney...'

After White House lawyers castigated the House for being "unprepared," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) tossed a gauntlet and the last word.
By Karoli Kuns
5 hours ago
Here's tonight's sound bite, courtesy of Rep. Adam Schiff, House Lead Manager. It came after White House lawyers told the Senate a pack of lies in front of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court during the impeachment trial today, while claiming that the House was unprepared for trial.

Schiff stepped up after that presentation and said, "The House calls John Bolton to testify. The House calls Mick Mulvaney."

"We’re ready to present our case, ready to call witnesses, ready to see the documents," he emphasized. "The question is: Will the Senate let us?"

Oh, of course not. Schiff tossed the gauntlet and Republicans refused to play, instead voting down Democratic amendments asking for subpoenas for documents. As I write, they're getting ready to vote down the request for subpoenas for witnesses too.

Nevertheless, this will be the video of the day.

