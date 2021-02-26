Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Flashback: At CPAC 2020, COVID Was Witch Hunt Against Trump

Mick Mulvaney Claimed COVID was an anti-Trump hoax. Never forget.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CPAC on February 28, 2020, that Democrats and the media were pushing the coronavirus "story" to destroy Trump.

Mulvaney complained that the Trump administration was doing incredible work on the virus but nobody knew because the Democrats were impeaching Trump.

Doing two things at once is just impossible for any Trump supporter to understand.

Mulvaney was upset the media covered the impeachment and said, "The press was covering the hoax of the day because they thought it would bring down the president. The reason you're seeing them paying so much attention today is that they think this (COVID19) is what brings down the president. That's what this is all about."

Mulvaney compared COVID to the flu. "This is not Ebola," he said.

Mick told the Trump sycophants at CPAC that the coronavirus was not a death sentence even though he did admit it's much easier to get that Ebola.

Then the former Chief of Staff made fun of European countries for having issues early in dealing with COVID because many have socialized medicine.

Move on to February 26, 2021, and United States just passed 500,000 deaths from COVID, much worse than any other country in the world that has socialized medicine.

These early efforts by the entire Trump administration to downplay the severity of the coronavirus, and right wing media attacking the idea of social distancing and wearing masks, failed our entire country.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team