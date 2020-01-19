Sen. Richard Shelby Excuses Trump's Criminal Acts As 'Political Statements'

I guess it's asking too much of ABC This Week host George Stephanopoulos to remind Republican Alabama Senator Richard Shelby that it is actually illegal to solicit foreign interference in our elections here in the United States, as Trump has done time and time again.

Here's Shelby this Sunday pretending that Trump isn't involved up to his neck in the Ukrainian scandal, and excusing what Trump has done in public, asking everyone from Russia to China, to whoever to get involved in U.S. elections as just "political statements" and a "mistake."

Anyone think Shelby would be saying that this stuff just "happens all the time" if it was a Democrat flagrantly breaking the law as we've seen the Trump administration do since taking power?

Here's Shelby's blatant hypocrisy in the clip above via ABC: