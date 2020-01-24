Sen. Sherrod Brown Rips 'Spineless Republicans', Trump's 'Lapdog' McConnell

During a short break in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Senator Sherrod Brown shared his frustration with his colleagues' fear-based lockstep behavior.

As the trial has gone on, McConnell has been working on Republican senators to spurn a call for witnesses and documents, something that triggered an angry response from Brown.

"Donald Trump doesn't want witnesses...and new information and documentation," Brown said, "Therefore, Mitch McConnell who is Donald Trump's lap dog doesn't want information and witnesses; therefore, 52 other relatively spineless republicans don't want witnesses, don't want information. They're scared."

"I talk to Republicans all the time quietly, individually. Many of them tell me that Trump's a liar. A few said Trump's a racist," he continued. "They're all afraid of him. They're afraid he'll campaign against them in their state. They're afraid he'll attach a nasty nickname to them. In this chamber, it's like the Iraq war when I was in the House 15 years ago."

"Fear does the business. Republicans are afraid of what Donald Trump will do," he said.

If only those "spineless Republicans" had a way to rein in Donald Trump and exercise some power. If only.