Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sen. Sherrod Brown Rips 'Spineless Republicans', Trump's 'Lapdog' McConnell

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Senator Sherrod Brown let his frustrations with Republicans' cultish Trump behavior shine through.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During a short break in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Senator Sherrod Brown shared his frustration with his colleagues' fear-based lockstep behavior.

As the trial has gone on, McConnell has been working on Republican senators to spurn a call for witnesses and documents, something that triggered an angry response from Brown.

"Donald Trump doesn't want witnesses...and new information and documentation," Brown said, "Therefore, Mitch McConnell who is Donald Trump's lap dog doesn't want information and witnesses; therefore, 52 other relatively spineless republicans don't want witnesses, don't want information. They're scared."

"I talk to Republicans all the time quietly, individually. Many of them tell me that Trump's a liar. A few said Trump's a racist," he continued. "They're all afraid of him. They're afraid he'll campaign against them in their state. They're afraid he'll attach a nasty nickname to them. In this chamber, it's like the Iraq war when I was in the House 15 years ago."

"Fear does the business. Republicans are afraid of what Donald Trump will do," he said.

If only those "spineless Republicans" had a way to rein in Donald Trump and exercise some power. If only.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.