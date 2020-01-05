Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Who is framing the debate this week?
By Karoli Kuns
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The first thing you're going to notice about this week's lineup on the Sunday shows is that Mike Pompeo has been booked for all of the so-called "major" shows, presumably to sell us all on the hastening of the return of Christ, or something.

Expect it to be about Iran, all day long. The warmongering begins with the so-called "President" who spent part of his Saturday afternoon threatening war crimes against the people of Iran, because murdering their second-highest official was apparently not enough for him.

Here's a list of expected guests -- and Mike Pompeo.

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Panel — Matthew Dowd of ABC; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, D-Chicago; and Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for America

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mike Pompeo; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Richard Engel of NBC News

Panel —Kasie Hunt of NBC News, former Gov. Pat McCrory, R-N.C.; Jeh Johnson, former secretary of Homeland Security; and Betsy Woodruff Swan of The Daily Beast

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mike Pompeo; Senators Chris Murphy, D-Conn and Marco Rubio, R-Fla; Gen. David Petraeus

Panel — Michael Crowley of The New York Times, Robin Wright of The New Yorker and the Wilson Center and David Martin of CBS

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mike Pompeo; Elizabeth Warren; Pete Buttigieg, D-I.N.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Mike Pompeo; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association

Panel — Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell; former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.; Michael Anton, former spokesman for Trump National Security Council; and Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service

What's catching your eye?


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.