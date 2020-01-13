While Fox Guest Says Trump Is Transparent, He Melts Down On Twitter

It's adorable that a Senior Editor at The Federalist is presenting herself as an expert on transparency.

Who funds the Federalist?

Still, there is no clear answer to who funds the Federalist, which is particularly thorny question given the site’s demonstrated ethics. Federalist contributors have written about its founder’s wife without disclosing their relationship, downplayed allegations of sexual misconduct toward minors by Roy Moore, and had a tab for articles related to “black crime.” People want to know who is paying other people money to do these things, and thus far the people receiving that money have refused to say where it’s come from.

But I digress.

Mollie Hemingway has confused the term "transparent" with "expelling foul tweets like so much diarrhea." I'm not putting tweets from @realDonaldTrump in this post, but he's had quite a Monday morning, even for him.

Already today Trump has tweeted hate speech, images of dead bodies, and racist propaganda calling his opposition traitors to America.



That this is just something humorous that happens on a Monday and isn't a moment of national concern and outrage should terrify everyone. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 13, 2020

Maybe most importantly: told an absolutely brazen bald-faced lie that he saved the ACA’s protection for preexisting conditions - when it was actually John McCain who did by thwarting Trump’s repeal. https://t.co/NTk8QOpzkj — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 13, 2020

It's pretty clear the healthcare lies he's tweeting are in direct response to a Mike Bloomberg tv ad. (He also tweeted about "Mini Mike" this morning.)

The only thing that is "mini" is Trump's bank account compared to Bloomberg's .



And of course his hands. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 13, 2020

And say what you want about Bloomberg (I do) he's doing a good job trolling Sniffy on a Monday:

@ us next time https://t.co/RpRxsp2IFe — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 13, 2020