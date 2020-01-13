Politics
While Fox Guest Says Trump Is Transparent, He Melts Down On Twitter

Seriously, Mollie Hemingway, Trump is out of control, not "transparent." By the way, who funds the Federalist?
By Frances Langum
It's adorable that a Senior Editor at The Federalist is presenting herself as an expert on transparency.

Who funds the Federalist?

Still, there is no clear answer to who funds the Federalist, which is particularly thorny question given the site’s demonstrated ethics. Federalist contributors have written about its founder’s wife without disclosing their relationship, downplayed allegations of sexual misconduct toward minors by Roy Moore, and had a tab for articles related to “black crime.” People want to know who is paying other people money to do these things, and thus far the people receiving that money have refused to say where it’s come from.

But I digress.

Mollie Hemingway has confused the term "transparent" with "expelling foul tweets like so much diarrhea." I'm not putting tweets from @realDonaldTrump in this post, but he's had quite a Monday morning, even for him.

It's pretty clear the healthcare lies he's tweeting are in direct response to a Mike Bloomberg tv ad. (He also tweeted about "Mini Mike" this morning.)

And say what you want about Bloomberg (I do) he's doing a good job trolling Sniffy on a Monday:

