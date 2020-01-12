Politics
White House Schedules Trump Announcement On 'Constitutional Prayer' In Public Schools

President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding "constitutional prayer" in public schools.
President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding "constitutional prayer" in public schools.

According to CBS News broadcaster Steven Portnoy, Trump's schedule for Thursday includes an announcement about “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools.”

The details of Trump's guidance were not immediately available but the president is on record suggesting that he wants to expand prayer in public schools under the guise of First Amendment rights.

On Saturday, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow condemned schools for practicing "Buddhist Meditation," which he said was different than "Christian meditation."


