'Arm Your Families!' GOP State Rep's Weird Rant Calls Right Wing Christians To 'Spill Blood'

By now, regular readers here are familiar with Washington State's own whacko and dangerous lawmaker, Rep. Matt Shea. In 2019, he was part of a group who wanted to lop off a piece of Washington to make their own winger state, where everyone could live in gun hoarding harmony with one another. He loves God and guns and hard right militias and isn't afraid to say so. Praise Jesus and pass the ammo.

In 2012, he was busy pulling his gun on a motorist because of his fear of the libruls and progressives who he has to live with every day in that state -- libruls who threaten his liberty just by breathing his air.

Now we have Matt Shea in 2013, calling the faithful to a sort of Doomsday prep session.

“Arm yourselves. Arm your families. Arm the church,” he said, speaking at the God and Country Celebration in 2013. (Video of Shea begins at the 23:32 mark, the doomsday part starts at about 29:42)

"We now have a president who was raised by communists, who was taught by communists and whose heroes are communists!" he preached, referring to then-President Obama. "We should spend every waking moment fighting him..."

Okay, how exactly does that square with what he says later, when he declares, “Godlessness is violence.”

Adding an exclamation point to that, he said, “We’ve got to prepare ourselves mentally. And part of that, too, is we’ve got to realize that every generation – blood is required of every generation. In some way, shape or form, blood is required of every generation.”

I could launch into a whole theological discourse on the symbolism of blood sacrifice and how Jesus ended that practice, but it's enough to know that this guy is not just a prepper, but also a bloodthirsty one.

“Your household, you should have 5,000 rounds of .223 ammunition,” Shea admonished the audience. “You should have 5,000 rounds of .22 ammunition. You should have 1,000 rounds of handgun ammunition. That is how you arm your family.”

He also rants about civil war with the "patriots" (like them) against the "loyalists" in the nation's capital. Given that this speech happened in 2013, it follows that it was all about having a Black president who was also a Democrat in D.C.. A Black president who was also apparently a communist. It's worth noting that since Trump has taken office, calls for a civil war are far louder and more frequent than they were then, thanks to Trump himself who threatened it if he was removed from office.

He also claims that "being a coward is not being a Christian." I would argue that true bravery involves laying down arms and learning to live in the world with people who think differently from one another. There's nothing brave about guns. Where's the humanity in shooting other human beings?

Why this person holds office is beyond me. He ought to be in therapy.

(h/t Raw Story)