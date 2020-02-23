Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Pimpono Ensemble

Breathing new and energetic life into a well known musical form.
By Dale Merrill

Based in Copenhagen and consisting of young musicians from Poland, Denmark and Norway, the Pimpono Ensemble is taking jazz into places not many do anymore. Emphasizing improvisation and experimenting, this orchestra of young musicians create and sound that is often expansive and beautiful and sometimes chaotic. They do breathe new and energetic life into a well known musical form, making it always interesting.

If you dig this track, I included some other music from the group in my most recent podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.