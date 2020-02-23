C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Pimpono Ensemble

Based in Copenhagen and consisting of young musicians from Poland, Denmark and Norway, the Pimpono Ensemble is taking jazz into places not many do anymore. Emphasizing improvisation and experimenting, this orchestra of young musicians create and sound that is often expansive and beautiful and sometimes chaotic. They do breathe new and energetic life into a well known musical form, making it always interesting.

If you dig this track, I included some other music from the group in my most recent podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?