Happy birthday to one of my favorite ornithologists and rock-n-roll bass thumpers, Mr. Chris Shake. I put a record out by a band he was in, the Real Losers, back in the mid-00s and I still hear it blasting outta jukeboxes from time to time.

What we're gonna hear by the band tonight is not on that record. It's another rager they put out on another label.

What are you listening to tonight?