Friday News Dump: One Republican Voted To Convict Trump, And Other News

Mitt Romney’s full speech before he votes to convict in Trump's impeachment trial. "With my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me." #MittRomney pic.twitter.com/PoTnQIcLXK

What a week, huh? All those noble Republicans, standing up for the rule of law and human decency -- oh wait, there was just that one. I'm sure Mitt had a personal agenda, too (like maybe he thinks someone is going to have to lead the remnants of the post-Trump Republican party), but what the hell -- he still stood up when it counted.

Mitt Romney is now the head of the new old GOP | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/ZJUoY3uOE9 pic.twitter.com/QR0h1HC6Gz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2020

Angry Utah Republicans eye recall of Mitt Romney after impeachment votehttps://t.co/yGFA8HcwT1 pic.twitter.com/3blaMSeQjy — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 7, 2020

On #LSSC tonight: Bet you didn’t know Mitt Romney was a ‘secret asset.’ pic.twitter.com/gE5JpWEzYB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 7, 2020

Trump felt particularly aggrieved by Romney’s sole GOP vote to boot him from the White House, according to a Republican familiar with the White House and a senior administration officialhttps://t.co/rxQt7CJSKY — POLITICO (@politico) February 7, 2020

This is the guy who passes a silent stinker in the elevator and then proceeds to lecture everybody about intestinal management. You’ll never come back from this one, Mittens. Even your magic pants won’t save you. #MittTheRat https://t.co/Rh9ZSPkKfo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

***

From day two of my time in New Hampshire: It's clear that the media is treating Buttigieg like the shiny new toy after he basically tied with Sanders in Iowa. And boy, is Sanders salty about it. https://t.co/m0a6aOCZU7 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 7, 2020

Don't let Iowa or New Hampshire sway your idea of who is electable. It won't be until after Nevada and South Carolina vote that we'll know for sure the best candidate to beat Trump in November. https://t.co/Nu4DL4WXtq — Aimee Allison (@aimeeallison) February 7, 2020

Antarctica logs hottest temperature on record with a reading of 18.3C https://t.co/hXnZwi3xLL — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) February 7, 2020

JUST IN: Trump admin delaying arms transfers worth $30 million to Ukraine: report https://t.co/Y1rBmIeCrU pic.twitter.com/5wcYiiZQ02 — The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2020

The most unprincipled man to ever hold the highest office in the land will be spinning his ass off for YOU, the American public, at 12pm today. He will try to convince you that he is pure and the victim of malignant forces you cannot see. He’s not. HE IS THE MALIGNANT FORCE. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

One day after Trump's sham-acquittal. One day. This is retaliation for Vindman fulfilling his constitutional duty to testify before Congress, which is an unforgivable sin when the corrupt President is staging a coup against the Constitution with the aid of 52 complicit Senators. https://t.co/IhZIvNGCVN — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2020

Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers fail to explain what happened to suspicious $12 million deposit that disappeared after his death. https://t.co/tZeSTixBsE via ⁦@nytimes⁩ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) February 7, 2020

Now we know why Hawley defended Trump so over the top- he may need a pardon! Audit of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s Time as AG Finds ‘Appearance of Impropriety,' Private Email Use https://t.co/i22VJwiuCG via @lawcrimenews — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 7, 2020

Joe Walsh just dropped out and will be supporting the Democratic nomination. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 7, 2020

THREAD: Today we're republishing almost 200 posts Elizabeth Warren wrote at TPM between 2005 and 2008. Some of these have been available online at the Wayback Machine, many - and the earliest - are back online for the first time in a decade. https://t.co/FPe2vFCqzW cc: @ewarren — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 6, 2020

"What happened in Iowa was unacceptable:" Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez talks to @Maddow about what should happen next after a troubled caucus in Iowa https://t.co/HAt4JSPPs4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 7, 2020

The National Weather Service advised early Friday that the storm system was strengthening in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing snow, ice and rain northward. https://t.co/1IhrEDFMlm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 7, 2020

this is a very moving answer https://t.co/DmkUQja3i3 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 7, 2020

How to tell if a Republican is serious about climate action (or not) https://t.co/tjcFhNagrP via @grist — Linda Collins (@LindaCollins11) February 7, 2020

Warren on the Politico story about women of color on her campaign resigning in NV: “I believe these women, completely and without reservation. And I apologize that they have had a bad experience on this campaign.” pic.twitter.com/wcoKvy397m — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 7, 2020

'A hollow pretence of justice': the global press on Trump's acquittal | Via: Guardian https://t.co/EYStypl3WH — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 7, 2020

Rob Manfred: No Red Sox players will be punished https://t.co/2ag7na3JW4 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 7, 2020

#Iowa recap: The 1st out gay candidate in US history AND the youngest, son of an immigrant, managed to WIN Iowa over two former presidential candidates by prioritizing climate action through a campaign run by an under 40 team, including a woman who was Obama's rapid response dir. https://t.co/3MxUa8UlSY — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 7, 2020

Leader of al Qaeda in Yemen Believed Dead in U.S. Airstrike https://t.co/oBiyv3YFzi — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) February 7, 2020

Nancy Pelosi called President Trump’s comments at a prayer breakfast ‘so inappropriate,’ and said Trump ‘really needs our prayers.’ https://t.co/IRYjCrQhyl pic.twitter.com/JkRFCNIDTp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2020

What kind of roaring Soviet Russian system is this in the US? @SpeakerPelosi please do something!! https://t.co/G8yvPKbUck — Joanna (@ProtectURself) February 7, 2020

Watch how an NYPD officer brutally pushes a child out of a subway station as she tries to catch the train home from school.



Note the subway exit gate was wide open and numerous other people had walked straight through.pic.twitter.com/9znF92sY8s — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) February 7, 2020

Also note, New York City school students are issued free metrocards.



This isn't about fare evasion. The exit gate was wide open and other people were walking straight through.



It's about the cop trying to put a Black child "in her place." — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) February 7, 2020

Just so we are clear here: FOX NEWS is calling out FOX NEWS pundits for spreading propaganda on FOX NEWS. I've never seen anything like it. https://t.co/tNsxFiN2fd — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 6, 2020

WaPo confirms: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be informed in the coming days, likely on Friday, that he is being reassigned to a position at the Defense Dept., taking a key impeachment figure out of the White House, according to two people familiar. https://t.co/Ks1TJEILg8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 7, 2020

Chris Hayes: Trump's press conference was closer to “a rambling toast from a bitter patriarch at a feud-stricken family wedding.” https://t.co/94tyYzdM15 #inners — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 7, 2020

#UPDATE While global concerns about the #coronavirus mount, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that that world was facing a "chronic shortage" of masks and other protective equipment https://t.co/M7GcR63iub pic.twitter.com/xlTc3tI2B0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 7, 2020

THREAD: When Women Say “No, Thank You” to Our Offer of a Date -- Recently, a woman friend told me about being invited out on a date. It is a story from twenty years ago. She was sharing it as part of a conversation we were having about relationships. /1 --Photo by Glenn Beltz pic.twitter.com/SMpz4Pcef9 — Remaking Manhood (@RemakingManhood) February 5, 2020

If Trump wins a second term, it won't mainly be because Dems moved too far left. It will be because the GOP hobbled the Obama economy in the name of fiscal responsibility, then went on a borrowing spree under Trump https://t.co/fkEdZThI4f — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 7, 2020

Vietnam faces loss up to $7.7 billion in tourism due to China's coronavirus: state media https://t.co/6xMHB3iy9h pic.twitter.com/1jwp8um9hy — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2020

NEW: @realdonaldtrump’s company charges Trump’s own Secret Service agents while they protect him — at rates as high as $650/night for a room and $17,000/month for a cottage. Taxpayers pay. https://t.co/JIOHe66Hjx — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 7, 2020

Who wants to tell them about Trump's speech yesterday? https://t.co/Ta8k97Jqv6 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) February 7, 2020

Senior member of #Iran's Revolutionary Guards admitted "we were side by side with Al-Qaeda" in #Bosnia.



Often unknown or denied, the Balkans in the 1990s was the first joint project for the clerical regime and Al-Qaeda, greatly empowering both. https://t.co/CpDiGhJeOd — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) February 6, 2020

We didn’t know until now what rates @realdonaldtrump charges his own government, b/c the payments to Trump Org aren’t listed in regular spending databases. Here’s how we figured this out: https://t.co/Pes87GSynU — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 7, 2020

"In at least two network newsrooms, there was a strong thought that out of fairness, the president deserved the chance to be heard after several weeks where the impeachment hearings and trial were broadcast." https://t.co/ken6h8m9xO — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) February 7, 2020

Donald Trump appointed a longtime Mar-a-Lago member and handbag designer to be our nation's ambassador to South Africa. Her efforts to fire her deputy and hire her son are a tragic reflection of the nepotism and corruption practiced by Donald Trump and his family every day. https://t.co/vD0MG7A9M0 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 6, 2020

Just after Trump acquittal, Republican senators requested Hunter Biden's travel records | Via: USA Today https://t.co/SR1is2atbw — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 7, 2020

More than 200 people the United States has sent back to El Salvador have been killed or seriously abused — including sexually assaulted and tortured — according to a new report by Human Rights Watch https://t.co/NJkBKbgF3k — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) February 5, 2020

***



DEPARTMENT OF 'OH GOD WE NEED SOMETHING TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT'

4 days until pitchers and catchers report. #happytruckday

pic.twitter.com/LM4Po20hNv — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) February 7, 2020

In Nepal, there is a festival every year to thank dogs for being our friends. They offer the dogs food and addorn them with flower garlands.

This is the treatment all doggos deserve 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pSVjSgKhMb — Bee (@redhead_ordead) February 7, 2020

The abbot of the Wat Chak Daeng Buddhist temple is spearheading a project to recycle plastic bottles into fabric for saffron-colored robes for monks https://t.co/L1b6sixZH5 pic.twitter.com/MCfbZHwZ9s — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2020

This new CA Uber law is off the chain pic.twitter.com/Hjpn8wBPVa — Flan Bites (@flanbites) February 7, 2020

Guinea pig update: getting outside for a play for the first time this year! pic.twitter.com/ZBXMlQByDe — Rachel Plummer (@smaychel) February 7, 2020

Puppy eyes are the corg-key to the heart 😘 pic.twitter.com/SjFrGDgtjF — Andrew (@ANDREW1ALBERTT) February 7, 2020

YOU GO BABY GIRL! A single mom in North Carolina taught her young daughter Kinley, who has cerebral palsy, to walk without using her walker. This is what one year of determination looks like. 😍🙌 HER STORY: https://t.co/BmrhftTkDX pic.twitter.com/2EN0NkU7J8 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 24, 2020

Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl victory by paying adoption fees for over 100 shelter dogs.https://t.co/9FtdY2h2sa pic.twitter.com/wqMLmThZev — Upworthy (@Upworthy) February 3, 2020

Patagonia’s CEO is donating company’s entire $10M Trump tax cut to fight climate change. - Upworthy https://t.co/oydUvutFaW — Angela Rosaria Cancilla🌹 (@angelasfeathers) February 7, 2020

Let's take a moment to break up the news cycle with this gem! @bonjovi Shoutout to akarim5847 via @reddit pic.twitter.com/WDokMUqA4h — Upworthy (@Upworthy) January 30, 2020

One man turned nursing home design on its head when he created this stunning facility. - Upworthyhttps://t.co/oFhpmhbPE8 — TavisS (@TavisS) February 2, 2020

Doggy loves the guinea pig 🐾



Funny woof 📹🐶 https://t.co/8A1FSjTEpK pic.twitter.com/uRI3faADs1 — Dogs (@AnimalsHello) February 4, 2020

Put this week behind you and have a wonderful weekend!