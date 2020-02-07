Politics
Friday News Dump: One Republican Voted To Convict Trump, And Other News

Remember all the blather about "the rule of law" during the Clinton impeachment?
By Susie Madrak

What a week, huh? All those noble Republicans, standing up for the rule of law and human decency -- oh wait, there was just that one. I'm sure Mitt had a personal agenda, too (like maybe he thinks someone is going to have to lead the remnants of the post-Trump Republican party), but what the hell -- he still stood up when it counted.

DEPARTMENT OF 'OH GOD WE NEED SOMETHING TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT'

Put this week behind you and have a wonderful weekend!

