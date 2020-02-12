Happy Birthday, Mister President

Sorry about what happened to your party, Abe.

For decades a lot of us tried to stop it, but all the Very Serious Media People and Professional Conservative Public Intellectuals told us to sit down and shut up.

Hey, here's a fun fact! Those very same Very Serious Media People and Professional Conservative Public Intellectuals are all now selling books about how shocked they are that the Republican Party was full of Republicans all along. And those of us who tried over and over again to warn them are still being told to sit down and shut up.

Republished with permission from Driftglass.

