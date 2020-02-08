Joy Reid Writes Sen. Susan Collins A Letter

Senator Susan Collins gets a lot of grief. People call her spineless, traitorous, complicit, moronic, ridiculous, a laughingstock, and a whole host of other nasty names. Well, I am also a woman who has been the victim of bullying and terrible name-calling by people who don't like my actions and/or my beliefs. And as someone who has been there, I have something to say to all you people calling Susan Collins terrible names.

Keep up the good work.

After her decision to aid and abet the criminal enterprise in the White House with her vote to acquit Trump, and her insulting, vapid attempts at justification by saying she thinks (no, wait, HOPES!) he's learned his lesson, she deserves every single ounce of it.

Here's a righteous rant by Joy Reid, framed with lovely background music and Reid's luminous smile, ripping Senator Collins several new body cavities, metaphorically speaking, of course.

REID: [T]hat's why i'm writing to YOU, Senator. The rest of your colleagues, we knew they would be falling all over themselves to take the knee to King Donald Trump, "Game of Thrones" style. But YOU are the one who's built your brand on pretending that you're open to bucking your party, YOU are the one who suggested maybe this time he'll be reasonable. You are the one who says you're concerned. And yet once again, those concerns amounted to nothing. Once again, you have voted to condone the bad behavior of a powerful man. Because Trump is not just any Republican, he's the guy delivering you more Brett Kavanaughs for the Supreme Court. Crying and screaming, strictly optional. Ending women's bodily autonomy, guaranteed. [clips played...] I mean, you all knew that he admitted that he was guilty. [clips played...] And you knew that the house managers proved their case. [clips played...] But you let him off anyway. Because at the end of the day, as your Democratic colleague, Senator Sherrod Brown said, you were all too scared, too chicken, too cowardly to stand up to him. [clips played...] That's the person who you, Senator Collins, want to learn the error of his ways? You think he'd learn the error of his ways? Meanwhile he's already announcing an enemies list. William Barr has seized control of investigations into campaigns canoodling with foreign helpers. And your colleagues, apparently, have already sicced the Treasury Department on Hunter Biden. Weirdly, unlike with Trump's tax returns, they're complying! HUH! And just Friday, Trump took revenge on Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, the decorated veteran who testified so eloquently against him, kicking him out of the White House. He also fired another key impeachment witness, Gordon Sondland. He paid $1 million for his job! But I'm not worried, because you, Senator Collins, you're concerned again.

Yeah, no shelter for Susan Collins, here. She has that $1.5 million donation from the weird, secret Hawaiian company to help her with that. Assuming the check clears.