Just Before Trump's Super Bowl Hit, Bloomberg Exposes 'Pathological Lies' About Obesity And 'Spray-on Tan'

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign took a shot at President Donald Trump's history of lying just hours before both candidates were set to air advertisements during Super Bowl LIV.
While America watched the pre-game show, a video clip was released of Trump attacking Bloomberg over his height.

"I just think of little," Trump said during an interview that is expected to air during the Super Bowl. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It's OK. There's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on. He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box."

Trump also accused the Democratic Party of cheating to allow Bloomberg to participate in debates.

"The president is lying," Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Julie Wood replied in a statement. "He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan."

Trump and Bloomberg are spending $10 million each on competing Super Bowl ads.

