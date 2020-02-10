Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Kellyanne Conway Lies About Trump's Vindictive Firing Of Lt. Col. Vindman

Because lying for Trump is her actual job and we're all paying her salary.
By John Amato
by Frances Langum
Trump's presidential "adviser" joined state-sponsored TVs Fox and Friends on Monday. n

Kellyanne Conway tried to make believe Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and his brother were just "reassigned" instead of being targeted for retribution by the Orange Julius.

Steve Doocy opened up the discussion by saying Vindman and his brother were fired.

Even Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump's Senatorial attack dog, said the Vindmans were fired... but not Kellyanne!

She said they didn’t get fired they just got "relocated."

Does she know she's disagreeing publicly with Trump's Saturday tweets, or does NO ONE in the White House remember 48 hours ago?

Kellyanne said, "This is very typical in the White House to have a detail for a temporary period of time and then return to work at their full-time job."

And then she hinted at the possibility many others will be ousted from the White House.

Her husband, George Conway, retweeted Trump's Saturday tweet and noted that there's gaslighting going on. From whom, George?

