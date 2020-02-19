Nevada Democratic Debate Open Thread

How to watch, at 9pm Eastern / 6 Central:

The debate will air live on NBC News and MSNBC. It will stream on NBC and MSNBC web and mobile platforms, and on The Nevada Independent's website. It will air live in Spanish on Universo, as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website and Noticias Telemundo's Facebook page, according to NBC.

Via Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors:

The big news is that Mike Bloomberg has bought his way , er, qualified to be on stage tonight, and so we get to see the lack of charisma of our plutocrat.

Expect two major themes: 1) everyone will pile on Bloomberg and b) Sanders has a target on his back as the purported frontrunner. Our failed political press is salivating at all the damage the Dems can do to each other.

All the email thingies have thus concluded wisely that this is what will happen because they read (and believe) in the national polls. Local polling in Nevada (a caucus state) is almost nonexistent so tonight’s “debate” will be the only Racing Form that can be read by our failed political press. And they’ve already written their ledes.

Anyway, the debate starts at 6PM Pacific and lasts 2 hours.

Fair Warning: one of the hosts tonight is Upchuck Todd.