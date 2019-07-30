Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

OPEN THREAD: Night One Of CNN Democratic Debate

Grab the popcorn and join C&L for night one of the CNN Democratic Debate live from Detroit, Michigan.
By Anonymous
OPEN THREAD: Night One Of CNN Democratic Debate
Image from: @CNN on Twitter

CNN is dropping their paywall tonight so cord-cutters can watch.

You can view it live at this link, via CNNGo or you can watch using the CNN app on your phone.

And this debate has new rules based on past experience. AL.com notes:

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions. (Thanks, Chuck Todd)

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced. (Be aware, Bill DeBlasio!)

No word on whether they plan merry mix-ups about audience participation or control room audio. (NBC had both.)

Open Debate Thread below...


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.