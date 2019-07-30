OPEN THREAD: Night One Of CNN Democratic Debate

CNN is dropping their paywall tonight so cord-cutters can watch.

You can view it live at this link, via CNNGo or you can watch using the CNN app on your phone.

And this debate has new rules based on past experience. AL.com notes:

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions. (Thanks, Chuck Todd)

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced. (Be aware, Bill DeBlasio!)

No word on whether they plan merry mix-ups about audience participation or control room audio. (NBC had both.)

Open Debate Thread below...