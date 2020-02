This will make you feel good.

Katie Porter spent Thursday in House of Representative committee hearings being AWESOME.

Above, Porter demonstrated with her questioning that the sheer amount of financial data required just to feed your family? Was more information than Trump's Food Stamp administrator was willing to give out about himself.

First, we had a hearing in @OversightDems, where I highlighted research that documents how burdensome application requirements often stop eligible Americans from getting the benefits they qualify for. https://t.co/ddjsZPjVqq — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 7, 2020

She tweeted the rest of her day.

We had a late night voting on the House floor, so I wanted to provide an update on what's been a busy day. I participated in three hearings—including one held by a subcommittee I don't serve on—to conduct oversight on a variety of topics. Mini-thread 👇👇👇 — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 7, 2020

Then, I participated in a @FSCDems hearing with our nation's top consumer protection official. She's been emphasizing financial education for consumers instead of holding bad actors accountable. I questioned whether she was up to her own task. https://t.co/J99PEUfVOG — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 7, 2020

Finally, I sat in on a @FSCDems Oversight Subcommittee hearing—even though I'm not on this subcommittee. I spotlighted an incident last year where a financial watchdog cited phony comments submitted to him to defend his rollback of shareholder protections. https://t.co/rN0KADwHSz — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 7, 2020

Let's be clear: Katie Porter will be an awesome Member of Congress decades after Trump is gone. If we're lucky.