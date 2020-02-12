Susan Collins Comes Up Empty On 'Hope For Trump'

Well, Susan Collins, I hope all the money Mitch McConnell has promised in order to save your Senate Seat was worth it.

Because videos like this are FREE advertising for the Democrat who will take your place next January.



COLLINS: I don't know which actions you're referring to. I've made very clear that I don't think anyone should be retaliated against. RAJU: In light of the president's actions, do you think there's any lessons that he learned from being impeached?COLLINS: I don't know which actions you're referring to. I've made very clear that I don't think anyone should be retaliated against. RAJU: Has he learned any lessons?

COLLINS: There's a reason why in all the years that since George Washington was inaugurated as our first president, that we have never removed a duly elected president. RAJU: You said the president learned his lesson. Do you think he learned any lessons?

COLLINS: (crickets)

I give this one two Susan Collins frowns, one Lisa Murkowski "unfortunate," and five totally unrelated bible quotes from Marco Rubio. https://t.co/MBljGJKKby — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) February 12, 2020