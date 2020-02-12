Politics
Susan Collins Comes Up Empty On 'Hope For Trump'

Senator Susan Collins is SUCH a Republican. She has to go.
By Frances Langum
Well, Susan Collins, I hope all the money Mitch McConnell has promised in order to save your Senate Seat was worth it.

Because videos like this are FREE advertising for the Democrat who will take your place next January.

RAJU: In light of the president's actions, do you think there's any lessons that he learned from being impeached?
COLLINS: I don't know which actions you're referring to. I've made very clear that I don't think anyone should be retaliated against.

RAJU: Has he learned any lessons?
COLLINS: There's a reason why in all the years that since George Washington was inaugurated as our first president, that we have never removed a duly elected president.

RAJU: You said the president learned his lesson. Do you think he learned any lessons?
COLLINS: (crickets)

