Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Visits The Senate During Impeachment

"Lindsey Graham, how can you have changed everything about yourself and still have that haircut?"
By Frances Langum

Thank the news gods Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is back, this time via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He held out special attention for Sen. Lindsey Graham: holding up a sign that read "USA! USA!" on one side, and “Will lie for rubles” on the other.

His question for Lindsey? “Why do you look like every guy that saw the movie ‘Cats’ alone?”

And he knocked on Ted Cruz's office door to suggest the Texas Senator run for president again: "You've got a real shot in 2024! The latest polls show you're only 3% behind the Wuhan Virus!"

Be sure to stick around for Triumph's John Bolton costume. No expense was spared.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.