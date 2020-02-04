Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Visits The Senate During Impeachment

Thank the news gods Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is back, this time via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He held out special attention for Sen. Lindsey Graham: holding up a sign that read "USA! USA!" on one side, and “Will lie for rubles” on the other.

His question for Lindsey? “Why do you look like every guy that saw the movie ‘Cats’ alone?”

And he knocked on Ted Cruz's office door to suggest the Texas Senator run for president again: "You've got a real shot in 2024! The latest polls show you're only 3% behind the Wuhan Virus!"

Be sure to stick around for Triumph's John Bolton costume. No expense was spared.