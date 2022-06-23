Jim Jordan Melts Down Over The Insult Comic Dog

Rep. Jim Jordan compared a Stephen Colbert comedy team being authorized by Congressional members to go into the Capitol, but were arrested for being unaccompanied, to the seditious and violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Jordan, who was called to testify but refused to cooperate with the Select Committee, weaseled his way onto Newsmax to hyperventilate over Triumph The Insult Comic Dog.

Jordan was angry that Colbert downplayed the arrest of the team because they were unaccompanied at the time.

"Well I actually think the bigger takeaway is the reaction and the actions of the people in the January 6th committee because on the one hand they tell us, this is the most solemn, serious, important investigation in the history of our republic and then by the end are the same people are inviting Colbert's comedy crew into the Capitol complex, letting him enter the facilities illegally," Jordan whined.

They didn't enter illegally.

"So you you can't really have it both ways," he continued. "It can't be the most serious investigation about the Republicans and keeping democracy on one hand; on the other hand, you're treating it as a comedy hour."

It's interesting that Jordan didn't mind Rep. Loudermilk giving tours the day before the insurrection in the US Capitol to people who were caught filming the structure and doing reconnaissance for the attacks on January 6th.

Hyperventilate much? How ridiculous is good old Gym?

Then Jordan played the right-wing grievance game by imagining Newsmax being caught inside the Capitol like the Insult Comic Dog. They would be skewered, he thinks.

Not if Newsmax had authorization to be there and were filming some coverage at the end of the day.

Jordan is more angry at a comedic puppet than at the traitors that left five police officers dead in the Capitol.