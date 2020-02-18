Politics
Out-of-Control Trump Declares Himself 'Chief Law Enforcement' Officer

Donald Trump is now completely out of control, declaring himself not just above the law, but the law itself.
By Karoli Kuns
By Karoli Kuns
Jim Acosta's report here depicts a president utterly out of control, living completely outside reality and giving us all a taste of what is yet to come if we do not remove this man from the White House in November.

After pardoning the likes of Rod Blagojevich, Bernie Kerik, and Michael Effing Milken earlier today, Trump puffed himself up and told reporters he isn't involved in the Stone case. HOWEVER, everyone take note:

Just so you understand, I chose not to be involved. I'm allowed to be totally involved. I'm actually, I guess the chief law enforcement officer of the country.

Yeah, screw that whole Attorney General thing, screw the independent judiciary, because the orange mofo in the White House has declared himself to BE the law, which is pretty different from obeying it.

How's that whole "he'll learn his lesson thing" working out for Senator Collins right now, by the way? Well, it turns out that Collins, Murkowski and Alexander sold out for some pork. They gave Trump a pass for his lawless ways for some...pork. Complicit, craven Republicans.

Let that sink in while he goes ahead and pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. You know it's coming.

