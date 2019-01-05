Politics
HILARIOUS: Trump Declares Himself The Expert On Literally Everything

Donald Trump, without evidence or facts, declares himself an expert on everything. His actions, statements (and misstatements) and policy decisions show he is a Lying Liar McLiarPants.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump declared during a campaign stop in South Carolina on Dec. 30, 2015 that he has "the best words." He also makes up words and phrases, clearly a genius who is creating entire new terms! BRILLIANT! He is also a genius at making decisions after the fact.

In this tweet, Now This News compiled a hilarious video filled with clips of Donald Trump declaring him an expert in a variety of areas, including: Taxes. Construction. Campaign Finance.

But wait. There's more.

Drones. Technology (lol.) History. Visa process. ISIS. Polls. Courts. Steelworkers. Golf (this I actually believe.) Nuclear weapons. Lawsuits (probably true, except he primarily knows how to lose them.) Money. Debt (does this include raising the national debt by 2 trillion dollars since he took office?)

He also states that he "comprehends very well, better than almost anybody." This is definitely the quote of a stable genius, guys.

The video ends with him saying, completely unironically, "The truth is, I am actually a very modest person."

Here is the clip:

A stable genius, definitely. Here is a great article talking about how smart people actually talk about themselves (HINT: It is the opposite of Donald Trump).


