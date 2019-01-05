HILARIOUS: Trump Declares Himself The Expert On Literally Everything

Donald Trump declared during a campaign stop in South Carolina on Dec. 30, 2015 that he has "the best words." He also makes up words and phrases, clearly a genius who is creating entire new terms! BRILLIANT! He is also a genius at making decisions after the fact.

In this tweet, Now This News compiled a hilarious video filled with clips of Donald Trump declaring him an expert in a variety of areas, including: Taxes. Construction. Campaign Finance.

But wait. There's more.

Drones. Technology (lol.) History. Visa process. ISIS. Polls. Courts. Steelworkers. Golf (this I actually believe.) Nuclear weapons. Lawsuits (probably true, except he primarily knows how to lose them.) Money. Debt (does this include raising the national debt by 2 trillion dollars since he took office?)

He also states that he "comprehends very well, better than almost anybody." This is definitely the quote of a stable genius, guys.

The video ends with him saying, completely unironically, "The truth is, I am actually a very modest person."

Here is the clip:

A stable genius, definitely. Here is a great article talking about how smart people actually talk about themselves (HINT: It is the opposite of Donald Trump).