Eric Swalwell Points Out Trump's Lies, Fox Hostess Lectures Him On 'Unifying The Country'

Acyn Torabi said it best: "Apparently, if you mention that the President has made false statements about the Coronavirus, you get a lecture from a Fox News host about unity."
After Trump's disasterous "speech" Wednesday night, Congressman Eric Swalwell took one for the team and appeared with a dose of reality on Fox News.
Martha McCallum clutched her pearls and called for "unifying the nation" in spite of TRUMP LYING.
Martha McCallum and her network didn't give a rat's butt about "unifying the nation" during the Obama administration, but I digress.
Read the transcript of Martha's pearl-clutching via Media Matters:
MARTHA MACCALLUM (HOST): Yeah, I don't even think that -- I'm not sure that's particularly helpful either.
I mean, I think there've been -- a lot of, you know -- I'm saying -- you know, whoever came up with these 29 claims, it's like -- I think -- we don't actually know how this is going to evolve. So, they're trying to keep people --
SWALWELL: Well, I think -- yeah, I think, you know, his tweet that this is just like the flu -- like you just said, it's not the flu.
MACCALLUM: No, but there's -- but that's -- you know, I'm just saying that in order to, you know, sort of engender an atmosphere where we are working together, pulling together as a country, you know, sort of enumerating things -- I just think it's very difficult to know where this thing is going, and I think that a lot of people say things on both sides that may not end up being true.