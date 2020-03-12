Eric Swalwell Points Out Trump's Lies, Fox Hostess Lectures Him On 'Unifying The Country'

Acyn Torabi said it best: "Apparently, if you mention that the President has made false statements about the Coronavirus, you get a lecture from a Fox News host about unity."

After Trump's disasterous "speech" Wednesday night, Congressman Eric Swalwell took one for the team and appeared with a dose of reality on Fox News.

Martha McCallum clutched her pearls and called for "unifying the nation" in spite of TRUMP LYING.

Martha McCallum and her network didn't give a rat's butt about "unifying the nation" during the Obama administration, but I digress.

Read the transcript of Martha's pearl-clutching via Media Matters: