CNN Host 'Disgusted' After Trump Tweets About TV Ratings While Death Toll Mounts

Because everything is about him unless it's bad in which case it's someone else's fault, Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday about his TV ratings, while ignoring the fact that the article he was tweeting from was criticizing him for using those briefings to spread misinformation.

Here's the beginning of his three-tweet thread patting himself on the back:

CNN's Brian Stelter described the way Trump would send him articles about his Apprentice show, where he would brag about how well he was doing and how great the show was, almost always exaggerations.

"The fact that he's still doing it today is disgusting," Stelter said. "We are talking about a pandemic here on CNN, the president is on Twitter talking about the ratings for his briefings!"

"People are dying and the president is talking about his ratings," he repeated with disgust. "It's beneath any human being."

Stelter went on to say that he felt there needs to be some sort of intervention with Trump by someone, whether it's Mitch McConnell (HA!) or members of the Cabinet. Hey, Brian, did you miss yesterday's performance by the previously respected Dr. Deborah Birx? No intervention from any of these people is going to happen because they're too busy worshipping at the altar of their Dear Leader.

Naming Kellyanne Conway and members of the Trump family as possible interventionists, Stelter said, "They all have a responsibility to get him back on track, to get him away from talking about ratings."

As if.

Whitfield seems less idealistic, which is good, noting that the briefings are dual-purpose for Trump, serving as a way to communicate what the task force is doing, but also as a substitute for his rallies.

"Using these briefings as a stage for the Trump show is a recreation of the rallies," Stelter agreed. He went on to say that the briefings with actual scientists and facts are good, and benefit the public.

He continued, "What nobody benefits from is tweets and backslaps about ratings and about his own popularity."

"Think about the folks who are in hospitals right now," he said. "How do they possibly benefit from him tweeting about Harry and Meghan or about ratings?"

His wish for people in the White House who can get him back on track is misguided, as Whitfield gently pointed out at the end.

But I think there IS a way to do what's right by viewers. It's actually pretty easy, and completely within CNN's grasp. DO NOT AIR THESE RALLIES LIVE.

Don't do it. Deprive him of that ratings rush. Don't sit on my teevee machine and complain about how disgusted you are when YOU have the power to change this and choose not to.

It's easy. Stop airing him live. Period.