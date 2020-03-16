Florida Trump-Loving Pastor Demands Followers Come To Church To Fight 'Demonic' COVID19

A Trump-loving Florida pastor told his parishioners to ignore the CDC and the federal government's warnings and to come to church so that we may "live" or "die for Christ."

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado has hosted events for Donald Trump in the past, as the Miami Herald reported, left a now-deleted Facebook video to his followers advising parishioners who were thinking of skipping the Sunday service who might feel sick. “You have two choices. Come in and receive your healing, or stay home and miss out.”

Is he afraid his collection baskets will be a bit empty this week?



Bianca Padro Ocasio breaks this news:

The pastor of a megachurch in South Florida warned his parishioners Sunday that fears of exposure to COVID-19 was a “demonic spirit,” and he encouraged his parishioners to show up to worship and not heed warnings from officials to avoid crowded spaces. “Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not,” said pastor Guillermo Maldonado, who goes by the term of “apostle,” at a service on Sunday morning at the King Jesus International Ministry in Kendall. “This service is usually packed. So now they’re home in a cave afraid of the virus, that you want to transmit the virus,” Maldonado said to a venue that appeared half empty, as some churchgoers left seats between them. “If we die, we die for Christ. If we live, we live for Christ, so what do you lose?”

Religious right leaders, who vociferously defend and support everything Trump says or does are populated with buffoons, grifters, liars and fear mongers that instead of counseling members of their community to help them get through this pandemic, are putting them in danger by calling COVID-19 "a liberal plot."